M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Down 7.5%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.93 and last traded at $93.24. Approximately 107,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 318,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

