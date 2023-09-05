Magenta Therapeutics Stock to Split on Thursday, September 7th (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 7th.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 167,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company focus on improving stem cell transplantation. Its product candidates are designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The company's product portfolio includes MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody conjugated to an amanitin payload that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and leukemia cells; and MGTA-45, an anti-human CD45 antibody conjugated to a DNA-interacting payload for HSCs, leukemia cells, and immune cells.

