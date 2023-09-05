MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. MAGIC has a market cap of $118.09 million and approximately $28.53 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001957 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,753,210 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

