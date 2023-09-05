MagnetGold Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $64.11 million and $16,500.90 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

