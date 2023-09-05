Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 136,925 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,925 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,230,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,078.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. 11,265,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,151,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

