Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 28,020 Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF makes up about 0.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTW traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,110. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46.

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

