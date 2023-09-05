Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 89,025 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,025 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 216,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

