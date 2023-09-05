Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 429.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,841. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.