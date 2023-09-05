Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,525 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises about 0.9% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 436,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FLJP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 81,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,559. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

