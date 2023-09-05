Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,306,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,965,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,144,000.

EWQ traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 193,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,777. The stock has a market cap of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

