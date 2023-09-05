Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARKG traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 904,072 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.