Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. 125,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

