Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.82% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 10,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

