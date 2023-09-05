Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises 0.9% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 544,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

