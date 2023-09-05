Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $87,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.81. 245,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,137. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $97.60 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

