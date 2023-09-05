Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $59.73 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1,121.93 or 0.04374337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

