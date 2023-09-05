MARBLEX (MBX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.90 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and approximately $834,373.18 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 325,844,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,514,841 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 325,844,442 with 61,514,841.46778867 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.73374627 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $889,636.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

