Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,329 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

