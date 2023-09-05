Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises 3.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after acquiring an additional 613,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 184,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMVM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,540. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

