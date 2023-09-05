Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0508 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.