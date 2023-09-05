Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. 162,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,356. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

