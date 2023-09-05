Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VGR

Vector Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VGR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 305,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,518. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $365.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.