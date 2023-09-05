Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $882,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.01. 831,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.06 and its 200 day moving average is $332.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

