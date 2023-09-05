Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

