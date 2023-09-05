Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $826,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. 850,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,295. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.4506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.