Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $826,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. 850,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,295. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
