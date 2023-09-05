Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,908 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,063,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR remained flat at $62.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

