Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

AVGO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $873.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,271. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $874.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $746.25. The company has a market capitalization of $360.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

