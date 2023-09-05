Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 10.64% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 89.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF stock remained flat at $18.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

