Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,496,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

