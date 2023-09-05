Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 271,571 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.