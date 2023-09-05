Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 271,571 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
