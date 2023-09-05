Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.09. 2,736,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

