Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 68,943 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,943 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 112,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

