Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $29,042,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 375.8% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $413.59. 851,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,911. The company has a market capitalization of $389.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.50 and its 200 day moving average is $378.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

