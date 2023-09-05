Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,316,000 after buying an additional 138,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $388.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.