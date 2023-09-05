Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.85. 955,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $388.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.50 and its 200-day moving average is $378.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.