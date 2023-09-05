Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Trading Down 5.5%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $40.02. 33,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 116,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Matthews International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MATW

Matthews International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleta W. Richards acquired 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.