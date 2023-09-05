MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.