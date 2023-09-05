MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
