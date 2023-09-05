Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,004 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Medpace worth $43,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Medpace stock traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $268.61. The company had a trading volume of 46,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,379. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $274.61. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.41.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,170 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
