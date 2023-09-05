Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,004 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Medpace worth $43,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $268.61. The company had a trading volume of 46,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,379. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $274.61. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,170 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

