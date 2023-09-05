Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Melco International Development Price Performance
Shares of Melco International Development stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Melco International Development has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.
Melco International Development Company Profile
