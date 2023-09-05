Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 6.5%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 878,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,262,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. Bank of America downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $947.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.