MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1,650.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1,400.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,645.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,421.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,235.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,421.93.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.