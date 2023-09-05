Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10.

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2022, it generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and solar farms.

