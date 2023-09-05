Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 51,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,831. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $300.84. 9,668,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,618,801. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.58 and a 200-day moving average of $251.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

