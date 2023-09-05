MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $11.47

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $51.21 million and approximately $690,991.25 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $11.47 or 0.00044534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015270 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,751.93 or 1.00014834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.48503377 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $679,794.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

