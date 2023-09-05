Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $12.50 on Tuesday, hitting $1,235.00. 54,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,267.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,374.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

