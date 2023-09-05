MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 4.5%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $521.75 and last traded at $521.59. Approximately 38,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 84,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.00.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
