MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Shares of MNSO opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.35. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after buying an additional 1,158,183 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,039 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

