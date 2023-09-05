Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 29,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

