Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.565 dividend. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 110.78%.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

