Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 6,635 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. 572,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.